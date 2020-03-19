Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumar's plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in Akshay's plea for judicial review of the decision rejecting mercy petition.

Akshay had filed the second mercy petition on Wednesday which was rejected by the President on Thursday.

He had filed his first mercy plea on January 29 which was rejected on January 31.

On March 5 this year, a trial court had issued fresh warrants with March 20, 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31).