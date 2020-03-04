Nirbhaya case: Tihar Jail authorities to move court for fresh date of execution

The mercy petition of the fourth convict in the Nirbahya case, Pawan Kumar Gupta, was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday prompting the Delhi government to immediately move a local court for fixing a fresh date of their execution.

The President has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur. A fifth convict, Ram Singh, had committed suicide inside the jail while a juvenile, who was also involved in the crime, was released after completion of his term.

They were convicted in the gang-rape of a 23-year-old paramedic in a moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. She was thrown out of the bus naked after the rape along with her male friend who was accompanying her and succumbed to her injuries later.

As per Supreme Court directives, the execution can happen only after 14 days after the mercy petition is rejected to allow the convicts to exhaust any available judicial remedy and prepare themselves for death.

Reacting to the President rejecting Pawan's mercy petition, Nirbhaya's father said he hoped that the convicts will be hanged this month.

"He has one option left -- that is to challenge the mercy plea in Supreme Court as the others have done. Let's see what happens next, but we are confident of getting justice. We are hopeful that the convicts will be hanged this month and justice will be finally delivered to us after a long wait," Nirbhaya's father said.

Following the President's decision, the Delhi government immediately moved a city court seeking fresh date for the execution.

The court had fixed the date for execution thrice earlier, the last being March 3, but was extended as cases or mercy petitions were pending.

On January 7, death warrants were issued for the first time in the case to execute the four on January 22. However, it was changed to February 1 after one of accused Mukesh moved a mercy plea before the President while on January 31, Akshay and Vinay moved mercy petitions on January 31.

The court on February 17 then set March 3 as the date of execution but it was put on hold after Pawan moved his mercy petition.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court Wednesday also declined to entertain a plea seeking directions to the NHRC to intervene and enquire into the mental and physical state of the death row convicts. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the petition was not maintainable as it should have been first filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).