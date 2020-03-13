Nirbhaya convict moves Delhi High Court against rejection of mercy plea

One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma on Friday approached the Delhi High Court claiming that the recommendation sent to the President to reject his mercy plea did not contain the signature of Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.

He also claimed when the mercy plea was moved the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force and Jain was only an MLA candidate at that point of time as polls had been announced and therefore, he could not have exercised the power of a home minister.

Sharma, through his counsel A P Singh, contended that there were procedural lapses and "constitutional irregularities" in the rejection of the mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President had rejected Vinay's mercy plea on February 1.

A Delhi court on March 5 fixed March 20 as the date for execution of death warrants of four convicts Vinay (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Kumar Gupta (26) in the 2012 gang-rape and murder of the 23-year-old woman.

The Supreme Court had already on February 14 dismissed Vinay's plea against rejection of his mercy petition by the President and seeking commutation of the death sentence for alleged torture, mental illness, illegal solitary confinement and disregard to the relevant materials.