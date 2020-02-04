Nirbhaya: HC to pass judgement on plea against delay in execution

The Delhi High Court would on Wednesday pronounce its judgement on the Union government's plea against the postponement of the death warrants against the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait would pronounce the verdict on February 5 at 2.30 pm.

In an application, the Ministry of Home Affairs questioned the validity of January 31 order by a Delhi court, saying two convicts, Mukesh and Vinay, whose mercy petitions have been rejected, can be executed without delay.

It maintained the trial court wrongly interpreted the Delhi Prison Rules no 836 to conclude that there can't be an execution in view of the pendency of mercy petitions by other co-convicts.

The convicts, for their parts, said since the Centre has sought clarification and laying down of further guidelines in the case of Shatrughan Chauhan (2014) for separate execution of co-convicts, this application cannot be entertained until the decision.

The judgement in the Shatrughan Chauhan gave 14 days time for execution after the rejection of mercy petition.

They also pointed out that since they were sentenced by a common order, there cannot be separate execution for them. Their counsel said even death row convicts have rights to exhaust their legal remedies.

Of the four convicts-- mercy plea by Akshay has been pending before the President. Pawan has so far not filed curative or mercy petition in the case where a 23-year-old woman, referred to as Nirbhaya, was sexually assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. All the four convicts were sentenced to capital punishment.