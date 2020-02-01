Nirbhaya: Prez rejects second mercy petition, third accused now files one

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, the second among four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, even as another convict Akshay Singh has filed his clemency plea on Saturday.

Last month, the President had rejected the mercy plea of Mukesh Singh. A fourth accused Pawan Gupta is yet to file mercy plea and is yet to approach Supreme Court with his curative petition.

Officials said the President rejected Vinay's petition, which was filed on Wednesday.

Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta were convicted in the gangrape of a 23-year-old paramedic in a moving bus in South Delhi on December, 16, 2012. She was thrown out of the bus naked after the rape along with her male friend who was accompanying her and succumbed to her injuries later.

Another death row convict Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail while a convicted minor was released after he completed his sentence in a juvenile home.

A second death warrant was issued against the four convicts that they be hanged on Saturday but it was postponed as they had not exhausted their legal options.

"Akshay Singh filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday," Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.