Nirbhaya rape-murder convict files curative petition

After a Delhi court had issued a death warrant against all the four convicts involved in 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, one of them has now filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court, according to ANI.

One of the convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma has filed the curative petition before the apex court. As per the judgement passed by the Delhi court on January 7, the four convicts are scheduled to be hanged till death on January 22.

A curative petition is filed to review a judgement in order to ensure that no abuse of process happens. It can be filed only after a review petition is dismissed by the Supreme Court.