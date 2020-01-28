Nirbhaya: SC reserves verdict on convict Mukesh's plea

Nirbhaya: SC reserves verdict on death row convict Mukesh's plea, to be delivered Wednesday

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2020, 15:32pm ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2020, 15:39pm ist
The Supreme Court Tuesday reserved verdict on a plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said that it will pronounce the verdict on Wednesday on convict Mukesh Kumar Singh's plea.

President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh on January 17.

The four death row convicts in the case are scheduled to be hanged on February 1.

