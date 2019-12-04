Nirbhaya: Tihar hunts for hangman as execution nears

As the execution of Nirbhaya case convicts is expected in a month, Tihar jail authorities are in a fix, as the largest prison complex in South Asia, does not have its own hangman; revealed a Times of India report.

The Tihar administration has failed to learn from the execution of Afzal Guru and is yet again struggling to fill the vacant post of a hangman.

The Tihar authorities have started contacting other jails in the country for a hangman. They have also contacted some villages in Uttar Pradesh from where the last hangman was from, as per a source.

A jail official said that since the system doesn't favour executions, so a death penalty is highly rare. Hence, it is not practical to have a full-time hangman. "Moreover, for such a job profile, it is extremely difficult to find a full- time employee," the official added.

Senior officials started hunting for a hangman after mercy plea of Nirbhaya case convict, Vinay Sharma was rejected by the Delhi government. "The convicts could be hanged any day after the court issues a 'Black Warrant' after the rejection of their mercy petition by the President," a source revealed to TOI.

However, it is unlikely that Tihar Jail will appoint an official hangman, due to the rare nature of death sentences in the country. Other convicts- Mukesh, Pawan and Akshay, didn’t file the mercy petition despite being given a week’s time by Tihar officials. So, it's the court's call on whether they should be given more time, added the official.

