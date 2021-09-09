IISc Bengaluru best research institute in India: Ministry of Education

IISc Bengaluru best research institute in India: MoE

The ministry also awarded the top rank to IIM Ahmedabad for best management college

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 09 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 16:15 ist
IISc. Credit: DH File Photo

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is now the top-ranked institute for research, according to the latest rankings by the Ministry of Education. IIT Madras is ranked second and IIT Bombay is now the third-best institute for research.

The ministry also awarded the top rank to IIM Ahmedabad for best management college. Meanwhile, Jamia Hamdard has been awarded the best institute for pharmacy studies.

More to follow...

