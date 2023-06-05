NIRF rankings: Indian Institutes of Technology continue to dominate

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) continued to dominate the top ten positions of the best universities in the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings (NIRF) this year, with IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi capturing the top three positions. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), once again, was the only liberal arts institute in the top 10 rankings.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was once again declared the best university in the country followed by JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi.

IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati were the other institutes declared in the top ten in the overall category.

Among the best universities universities, Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, Varanasi’s Banaras Hindu University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Coimbatore’s Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Vellore Institute of Technology, Aligarh Muslim University and University of Hyderabad were declared in the top ten.

Delhi University’s Miranda House College and Hindu College, along with Chennai’s Presidency College were once again declared among the best colleges. However, Coimbatore’s PSGR Krishnammal College for Women and Kolkata’s St. Xavier’s College moved up the ladder this year to be adjudged in the top five.

In the engineering category, the top ten rankings were taken up by IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and Jadavpur University.

Among medical colleges, apart from AIIMS Delhi, Chandigarh’s PostGraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Vellore’s Christian Medical College, Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, and Puducherry’s Jawaharlal Institute of PostGraduate Medical Education & Research were in the top five.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Calcutta, IIT Delhi, IIM Lucknow, Mumbai’s National Institute of Industrial Engineering, IIM Indore, Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), and IIT Bombay are among the top 10 management institutes in the country.

The rankings were initiated in 2016, and the ministry of education, in a note said that, since the inception of the NIRF, the total number of higher education institutions that took part in the exercise in various categories and subject domains went up from 3565 in 2016 to 8686 in 2023. The number of categories and subject domains have increased from 4 in 2016 to 13 in 2023.

The ministry said that around 5,543 unique institutions took part in the ranking under the “Overall” category. While rankings were declared in the categories of Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, and discipline-specific ranks in Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental and Architecture & Planning, Agriculture & Allied Sectors and Innovation are two verticals added to the ranking exercise from 2023 by the NIRF team at the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).