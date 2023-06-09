Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter marries PMO official in intimate ceremony

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter, Parakala Vangmayi on Wednesday tied the knot with a PMO official in an intimate ceremony at a private hotel in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

As per reports that have since emerged, the event was kept simple, devoid of extravagant arrangements, or VIP guests.

Following the Adhamaru Mutt’s Vedic rituals, the wedding adhered to Brahmin traditions. Vangmayi married Pratik Doshi, a Gujarat native and research and strategy coordinator at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

According to reports, no political leaders were invited. The invites were sent exclusively to closest family members. Doshi, who is now posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), at the PMO, joined the PMO in 2014, when Narendra Modi became the PM for the first time. Doshi was elevated to the post of OSD inside the PMO, with the rank of Joint Secretary, in June 2019, when Modi began his second term.

Doshi, a Singapore Management School graduate, formerly worked as a research assistant at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Gujarat, during Narendra Modi’s stint as Chief Minister. Doshi’s current responsibilities at the PMO include coordinating research and strategy.

Vangmayi, Sitharaman’s daughter, on the other hand, is a features writer. She holds a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi and an MS in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.