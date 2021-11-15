Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 7 pm

Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 7 pm after meeting with state CMs, FMs

  • Nov 15 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 12:12 ist
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 7 pm on Monday on the outcome of her day-long meeting with CMs and FMs of states. 

Read: Nirmala Sitharaman to meet CMs, state FMs today to discuss reform-focused business climate

More to follow...

