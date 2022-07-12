Nishikant Dubey demands Deoghar DC's suspension over hoarding at Modi's rally venue

MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded Deoghar deputy commissioner's suspension for allegedly putting up a hoarding that displayed pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the venue of a BJP rally.

Dubey's demand came hours before Modi's visit to Deogarh, which has been witnessing a poster war between the BJP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past couple of days.

The hoarding, reportedly put up by the Deoghar administration at the venue of BJP's rally at College Ground, has irked the Godda MP, who has had a long tussle with DC Manjunath Bhajantri. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, your Deoghar deputy commissioner has reached the extreme level of 'goonda raj'," Dubey tweeted late on Monday night.

"In the PM's rally for Jharkhand BJP, the hoarding has been put up by misusing the administration. If there is any dignity, suspend him," he added. Dubey posted a photo of the hoarding that has photos of Modi and Soren on the two sides along with the message welcoming him to the religious town. Bhajantari could not be contacted for his reaction despite repeated efforts. Dubey had demanded Bhajantri's removal on many occasions in the past.

During the Deoghar ropeway mishap in April, the BJP leader had leveled allegations of irregularities against him. Modi is scheduled to arrive in Deoghar around 1 pm on Tuesday. He is supposed to inaugurate and lay the foundation of development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore at the newly-built Deoghar airport complex.

The prime minister will also offer prayers at the Dwadash Jyotilingam at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple. Later, he will address a BJP public meeting. On the eve of his arrival, as many as one lakh earthen lamps were lit up in the Godda Lok Sabha constituency. "The PM has launched projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore in my constituency since the very beginning. So, the people lit one lakh lamp in his honour," Dubey added.