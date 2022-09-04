Nithyananda seeks political asylum in Sri Lanka

Nithyananda writes to Sri Lanka president seeking political asylum

According to sources, the letter mentioned that Nithyananda is critically ill and is in dire need of treatment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 15:05 ist
Nithyananda. Credit: Facebook/@ParamahamsaNithyananda

Rape-accused self-proclaimed spiritual leader Nithyananda has written to the Sri Lanka President seeking political asylum citing health issues. The letter mentioned the scarcity of medical facilities in Shrikailasa, an island established by the spiritual leader, as per India Today report

According to sources, the letter mentioned that Nithyananda is critically ill and is in dire need of treatment. 

Also Read | Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda

The letter written by Nithyaprematma Ananda Swami, the minister of foreign affairs of Shrikailasa, says, "The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) His Divine Holiness Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam is in need of urgent medical care for a serious medical condition. After exhausting the medical facilities currently available in Kailasa, the doctors are still unable to diagnose the underlying medical condition"

The self-proclaimed minister requested Sri Lanka to accept his request and has said that Shrikailasa would bear the expenses of the medical treatment and the equipment too. Nithyananda is from Tamil Nadu and his real name is said to be Rajasekharan.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

