Niti Aayog, ISPP join hands for capacity building

Niti Aayog, Indian School of Public Policy join hands for capacity building

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 19 2020, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 17:26 ist

Niti Aayog and the Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP) have joined hands for training, mentoring and capacity building of government officials as well as public policy scholars, a statement said.

The Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of the Aayog has signed a statement of intent with the ISPP to build a collaboration for faster intermediation of knowledge and use within the public system, the statement said.

While under communications and outreach, evidence building exercises, organising joint conferences and podcast series will be conducted wherein ISPP scholars will interact and interview the DMEO and Niti Aayog’s experts on current policy issues, evaluations and perspectives, the ISPP said. Other areas such as live projects for ISPP scholars, internships, exchange of experts between DMEO and ISPP will also be explored, it added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NITI Aayog
Education

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 