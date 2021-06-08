Niti Aayog, Piramal launch at-home Covid care campaign

Niti Aayog, Piramal Foundation lauch campaign for at-home care of Covid-19 patients

Amitabh Kant said that the initiative will provide long-term support to India’s poorest communities

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 08 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 21:00 ist
Volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each, a statement said.

Niti Aayog and Piramal Foundation on Tuesday launched a campaign in 112 districts to assist NGOs in providing home-care support to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

Under the campaign, “Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan, the NGOs will be mobilising volunteers to provide home-care support to those affected, based on the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating caretakers to follow Covid-19 protocols, provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration,” said Niti Aayog in a statement.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the initiative will provide long-term support to India’s poorest communities in the aspirational districts by addressing the lasting impact of Covid-19.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Piramal
NITI Aayog

