Niti Aayog reconstituted, Bibek Debroy dropped

Ahead of its crucial Governing Council meeting on June 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday re-constituted the Niti Aayog retaining three of its members and the Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

However, another full-time member of the Aayog, Bibek Debroy, who is also the chairman of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, has not been reinstated.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were appointed the ex-officio members of the government's policy think tank while Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were made the special invitees.

Former DRDO chief V K Saraswat, V K Paul and Ramesh Chand have been retained as full-time members of the Aayog, an official release said.

Modi will chair the fifth meeting of Niti Aayog's Governing Council on June 15 to discuss various issues concerning water management, agriculture and security, official sources said on Tuesday.

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, several Union ministers and senior government officials.