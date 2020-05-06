Niti Aayog starts campaign to 'protect' senior citizens during COVID-19

Niti Aayog starts campaign to 'protect' senior citizens

PTI
PTI,
  • May 06 2020, 00:00 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 00:00 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Government think tank Niti Aayog in association with Piramal Foundation -- the philanthropic arm of the Piramal Group -- on Tuesday launched a campaign 'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' focussed on ensuring wellbeing of senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The campaign will reach over 2.9 million senior citizens in 25 #AspirationalDistricts across Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan & UP; focusing on behaviour change, access to services, early detection & tracking of #COVID19 symptoms.#ApnoKaDhyaan," the Aayog tweeted.

'Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan' is aimed at creating awareness about various aspects of senior citizens' health and lifestyle including preventive measures and requisite behavioral changes in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"#NITIAayog & @PiramalFdn launched the Surakshit Dada-Dadi & Nana-Nani Abhiyan to protect senior citizens during #COVIDー19 pandemic. #ApnoKaDhyaan," another tweet said.

"Representatives from NITI, Piramal & 800+ volunteers from 25 #AspirationalDistricts were part of today's virtual launch," the Niti Aayog said.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening, while the number of cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry.

