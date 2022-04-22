Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar steps down

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar steps down; Suman Bery to take charge from May 1

Kumar played a key role in Niti Aayog's policy making, with focus on agriculture, asset monetisation and disinvestment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 23:21 ist
Rajiv Kumar file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice chairman of Niti Aayog, following the sudden resignation of Rajiv Kumar.

Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022, an official order said. Kumar's tenure will end on April 30.

Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.

According to the order, Kumar's resignation has been accepted and he would be relieved from the post with effect from April 30.

Kumar played a key role in Niti Aayog's policy making, with focus on agriculture, asset monetisation, disinvestment, aspirational districts programme and electric vehicles, among others. 

Kumar holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a PhD from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).   

Bery had earlier served as Director-General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi.

He was also a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

