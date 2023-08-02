Nitin Desai, the creator of majestic sets

Whether it is the grandeur and grace of superhit films like Devdas, Jodha Akbar and Lagaan - Nitin Chandrakant Desai - had a big role to play.

The 58-year-old Desai, who was popularly known as Nitin Dada or Dada, had been the most sought-after art director and production designer because of his bouquet of work over the last four decades.

Not only films, but he had also made sets for several TV serials and reality shows like Amitabh Bachchan-presented Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“Films are all about the fans and movie-goers... people live films and it should always remain in their memories,” Desai often used to say.

In fact, his brainchild - ND Studio in Khalapur in Karjat in Raigad district reflects it. He wanted the filmgoers to know what goes behind making and how sets contributed to it.

“He was a friend and artistic collaborator. He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster, Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna... Conjuring world-class installations on an industrial scale,” says Siddhartha Basu, quiz master and TV show consultant, who had known Desai for several years.

Considered a visionary and ahead of his time, Desai, an art director and production designer, has worked across India including FilmCity in Mumbai and the big studios across the country and indoor locations.

In 2005, he opened his dream project - ND Studios - spread over 52 acres at Karjat in the Raigad district.

Desai received the National Film Award for Best Art Direction for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (2000), Lagaan (2002) and Devdas (2003).

In Marathi, he produced a biopic movie Balgandharva, which was released in May 2011.

In a career spanning around three decades, Desai has worked for films like Parinda (1989), 1942: A Love Story (1993), Aa Gale Lag Ja (1994), Droh Kala (1994), Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India (1995), Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995), The Don (1995), Vijeta (1995), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Kamasutra: A Tale of Love (1996), Diljale (1996), Maachis (1996), Air Ya Paar (1997), Ishq (1997), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Swades (2004), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), among others.

“A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental,” said actor Sanjay Dutt, who played the role of Munna Bhai, in the successful series.

“His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem,” said filmmaker and friend Madhur Bhandarkar.

He has designed sets for several TV serials like Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur and Raja Shivchatrapati.

“Nitin Dada's guidance and support have been invaluable to me in my journey so far in the field of art,” said actor-politician and NCP Lok Sabha member Dr Amol Kolhe, who essayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj in Raja Shivchatrapati.

“ Such a warm human being, associated with many of my projects and ballets, his passing is a terrible loss to the film industry,” added BJP Lok Sabha MP and actor-danseuse Hema Malini.

Not only films, but he also designed the theme-pandals for Ganesh mandals and also sets of mega-rallies of political parties and official events and conferences.

“A visionary artist with grace, style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all,” said Neil Nitin Mukesh.

“Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss,” added Akshay Kumar.