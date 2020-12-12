Nitin Gadkari calls to reduce dependence on imported electric vehicle components, manufacture in India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called on industrialists to reduce dependence on imported electric vehicle (EV) components, including lithium-ion batteries, magnets, and find ways to manufacture these in the country without compromising on quality.

He was speaking at the 93rd Annual Convention of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“You (FICCI) do the research and study on the (EV) parts we are making in India and what we are importing. We are importing EV parts—lithium-ion battery, magnets—from China…Whatever we are importing, need to find out the swadeshi alternative in the country, without compromising the quality and cost. That is the main mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Gadkari said.

Apart from import substitution, there was a need to focus on rural, agriculture, and backward areas in the country, he said.

The government has sanctioned Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs (Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). The government will provide 15% of the equity to successful MSMEs and those with a good record of GST and income tax and bank turnover to facilitate them to go raise funds in the capital market.

"The priority of the government is to increase turnover of the village industry to Rs 2 lakh crore in two years. The rural economy's turnover was Rs 80,000 lakh crore last year, Gadkari said.