Nitin Gadkari distributes mobile khadi selling units to divyang on Gandhi Jayanti

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday distributed mobile khadi selling units in his parliamentary constituency of Nagpur on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti via video conferencing, an official statement said.

The minister for MSME and road transport and highways distributed the e-rickshaws to five divyang (differently-abled) beneficiaries.

These beneficiaries will be able to sell various khadi products like khadi fabric, readymade clothes, food items, spices and other locally made products in nearby villages.

Five more mobile khadi selling units will be distributed in the next few days, the statement added.

Gadkari lauded the initiative of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), saying this would empower the divyang by creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

At the same time, he said, this will increase the sale of khadi and thus prompt higher production by artisans.

Gadkari said efforts will be made to distribute at least 500 such mobile selling units to divyang beneficiaries in every district of India.

"With these mobile selling units, our Divyang brothers will be able to earn a respectable and sustainable livelihood. As they go to different villages selling Khadi products, it will also increase the reach of Khadi to a larger population," the minister said.

Besides, KVIC rolled out various employment generation activities in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.

Under its Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed electric potter wheels to 100 potter families in Baramulla.

He also inaugurated the training of artisans in crewel embroidery and Sozni embroidery in Ganderbal and Pulwama districts.

KVIC also installed a 3.5 feet steel charkha at its Mumbai office premises.