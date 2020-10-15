Nitin Gadkari launches 14.15 km Zojila tunnel construction work

Construction of the 14.5 km-long Zojila tunnel, which will connect Srinagar valley and Leh, began on Thursday with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launching the first blasting for the work.

Initiating the blast through a virtual ceremony, Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari said it was a 'moment of pride' for India.

Gadkari said the remodelling of the project will result in savings to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore to the public exchequer, without any compromise on safety, security and quality of the tunnel. He also expressed confidence that the work would be completed within the stipulated six-year period.

The construction for the tunnel holds strategic importance as Zojila Pass, which is situated at an altitude of 11.578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National Highway, is closed during winters owing to heavy snowfall, restricting movement.

The project involves the construction of a 14.5 km-long tunnel at about 3,000 metres under the Pass on NH-1, conecting Srinagar through Drass and Kargil.

Zojila Tunnel project shall bring to fruition 30 years of overwhelming public demand of Kargil, Drass and Ladakh regions, the statement said, adding that the project will make travel on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh section of NH-1 free from avalanches, enhance safety and reduce travel time significantly.

The project was awarded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltf (MEIL), which had emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 4509.5 crore for the project.

PM Narendra Modi had in May 2018 laid the foundation stone for the project, billed as Asia's longest bi-directional tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir.