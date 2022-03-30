Gadkari rolls into Parliament in hydrogen-powered car

Nitin Gadkari rolls into Parliament in hydrogen-powered car

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 12:46 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

Amidst the soaring petrol and diesel prices, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rolled into the Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car. 

Gadkari travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the car this morning as part of a pilot project. 

The name of this car is 'Mirai', which means the future.

"To become Atmanirbhar, we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created," Gadkari said.

Stating that India has to become self-reliant in fuels as well, he said, "The Government of India has initiated Rs 3,000-crore mission and soon we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used in the country, green hydrogen will be used there."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Nitin Gadkari
hydrogen vehicles
Parliament
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Mushrooming of illegal godowns a cause of concern

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Kaziranga's 2022 census pegs rhino population at 2,613

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

 