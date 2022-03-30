Nitin Gadkari rolls into Parliament in hydrogen-powered car

Amidst the soaring petrol and diesel prices, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari rolled into the Parliament in a hydrogen-powered car.

Delhi | Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament pic.twitter.com/ymwtzaGRCm — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

Gadkari travelled from his residence to the Parliament in the car this morning as part of a pilot project.

The name of this car is 'Mirai', which means the future.

"To become Atmanirbhar, we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in country, imports will be curbed and new employment opportunities will be created," Gadkari said.

Stating that India has to become self-reliant in fuels as well, he said, "The Government of India has initiated Rs 3,000-crore mission and soon we will become a county exporting hydrogen. Wherever coal is used in the country, green hydrogen will be used there."

