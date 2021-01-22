Nitish condoles death of Bihari workers in Shivamogga blast

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday mourned the death of workers hailing from the state who were killed in an explosion in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.
In his message, the chief minister condoled the deaths and also directed the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi to coordinate with the government of the southern state and make arrangements for the treatment of those who have sustained injuries.
Five people were killed and many injured in the blast that took place near a quarry where explosives kept inside a stationary truck went off.
