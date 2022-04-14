Nitish directs districts to prepare for heatwave

Nitish directs districts to prepare for heatwave

The temperature will further rise in the coming days and the administration is prepared to deal with the heatwave conditions

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:16 ist
Representative picture. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the district administrations have been directed to make elaborate arrangements amid the forecast of heatwave conditions in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said that officials have been asked to create awareness among the people about the prevention of heat-related illness. "Apart from issuing instructions to the district administrations, I have also asked senior officials of the Health Department to ensure the best possible treatment for heatstroke patients at the government hospitals," he said.

The temperature will further rise in the coming days and the administration is prepared to deal with the heatwave conditions, the chief minister said.

Also Read — Heatwave in Delhi predicted to intensify from April 6

Around 150 people died due to severe heatwave conditions in 2019, officials said.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, they said. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Friday, they added.

Buxar district recorded the highest temperature of the season in the state at 44.7 degrees Celsius on April 10, officials said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
India News
heatwave
Nitish Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 