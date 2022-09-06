Nitish Kumar calls on Kumaraswamy in Delhi

Nitish Kumar calls on Kumaraswamy in Delhi

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 06 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 13:23 ist
Karnataka CM & JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy welcomes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Monday and stressed the need for unity among Janata Parivar parties.

Kumar drove to former PM H D Deve Gowda’s residence on Safdarjung Lane and met Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy told reporters, “We discussed current political developments in the state. Nitish Kumar stressed the need for all Janata Parivar parties to come together to take forward the principles of Jayaprakash Narayan. I also emphasized the same.”

“There is an urgent need for a strong Opposition to save democracy,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
H D Kumaraswamy
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 