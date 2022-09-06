Nitish Kumar calls on Kumaraswamy in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy here on Monday and stressed the need for unity among Janata Parivar parties.
Kumar drove to former PM H D Deve Gowda’s residence on Safdarjung Lane and met Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy.
Kumaraswamy told reporters, “We discussed current political developments in the state. Nitish Kumar stressed the need for all Janata Parivar parties to come together to take forward the principles of Jayaprakash Narayan. I also emphasized the same.”
“There is an urgent need for a strong Opposition to save democracy,” he said.
