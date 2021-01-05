Nitish Kumar disapproves of BJP vaccine remark by Akhilesh Yadav; says Bihar ready for Covid-19 vaccination

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday slammed former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on Covid-19 vaccine.

“Some leaders have developed a habit of saying something meaningless just to remain in the news. We should not give undue importance to such statements by certain leaders,” said Kumar.

Nitish, however, added that Bihar is all geared up for the first phase of vaccination. “In the first phase, all the health workers, followed by police personnel, public representatives and government servants will get the vaccine,” said the Chief Minister here in the state capital.

“Those who are afflicted with Covid-19 will also be given the vaccine, besides, efforts will be made to provide vaccine to all those who are 55 years and above,” said Nitish.

The Bihar Chief Minister hastened to add that once there was a reduction in Covid-19 cases, he would start the ‘Janata darbar’ where he redresses public grievances.

Meanwhile, Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the state government had received over 980 equipment from the Centre for storage of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are getting all possible assistance from the Centre to fight Covid-19 pandemic. In order to maintain the quality of Covishield and Covaxin, cold chain equipment will be used at the district level,” said the Health Minister.

Giving the break-up of equipment received from the Centre, Pandey said, “We have received 539 deep freezers, 432 ice-lined refrigerators, eight walk-in coolers and two walk-in freezers. Cold chains will be monitored electronically.”

The online registration for the first phase of vaccination in Bihar has been done and 65,000 health workers identified for the immunisation drive.