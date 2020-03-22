Nitish thanks Centre for suspending train, interstate bus

Nitish thanks govt for suspending train, interstate bus

PTI
  • Mar 22 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 19:03 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar . (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday thanked the central government for suspending train and interstate bus services in the state.

Kumar said that he had requested the Centre to stop public transport services, amid the spurt in coronavirus cases across the country.

"I thank the central government for considering my request and accordingly taking the decision to suspend train and bus services," a statement issued by Kumar said.

The CM had also urged the Centre to suspend flight operations for a few days.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways announced the suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during this period.

Expressing profound grief over the death of a 38- year-old man due to COVID-19 in the state, he said the next of the kin of the deceased will receive ex-gratia, as per the state government's policy.

The CM had announced in the Assembly on March 16 that in the event of any death caused due to the disease in the state, family members will get Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia.

This coronavirus crisis is a serious one, he said, urging people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

He also appealed to people to refrain from hiding their travel history and symptoms. 

