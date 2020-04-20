Nitish under fire as BJP MLA drives from Bihar to Kota and returns with son

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is under fire over his double-speak on the coronavirus lockdown.

At a time when he was advocating that no one from other State should be allowed to enter Bihar as “this would defeat the purpose of the lockdown”, one of the ruling party MLAs drove from Bihar to Kota and returned with his son in less than three days.

The inter-State pass was issued to BJP MLA from Hisua, Anil Singh, by the Nawada district administration. The special pass, issued by the Nawada SDO, specifically said that the BJP MLA had been allowed permission to drive in his vehicle BR-01PJ-0484 up to Kota (and return). “The pass will be valid from April 16 to April 25,” said the permission order.

The move comes three days after Bihar’s top bureaucrat – State Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar - wrote a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla questioning how the Kota DM issued passes to private vehicles to drive from Kota to Bihar. The Bihar Chief Secretary also sought action against the Kota DM for violating lockdown rules by issuing passes to private vehicles.

Deccan Herald had last week carried a report ‘Take action against Kota DM for sending students to Bihar: Nitish to Centre’.

Miffed over double-standards adopted by Nitish over return of students from Kota as well as migrant workers, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, “Why such discrimination between two class of people. Effort should be made to bring back all those stuck up outside Bihar.”

Nitish’s former aide and poll strategist Prashant Kishor too took a jibe at Bihar CM. “People are stranded across the country, while Nitish is giving lecture on morality. And at the same time, his government gives permission to a BJP MLA to drive from Bihar to Kota to bring back his son,” lamented Kishor.