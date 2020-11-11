No abetment to suicide case in matters of financial dealings: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the abetment to suicide cannot be attracted if one commits suicide due to stress arising out of a financial transaction.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee made the oral observations while ordering immediate release of Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in 2018 suicide case.

The court said it would deliver a detailed judgement subsequently.

"If there is a financial transaction, A owes money to B, and B commits suicide due to financial stress, is that abetment?" the bench asked.