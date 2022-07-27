No action for money laundering if accused absolved in scheduled offence: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that it is only such property -- which is derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 -- can be regarded as proceeds of crime.

"The authorities under the 2002 Act cannot resort to action against any person for money laundering on an assumption that the property recovered by them must be proceeds of crime and that a scheduled offence has been committed, unless the same is registered with the jurisdictional police or pending inquiry by way of complaint before the competent forum," a three-judge bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The significant judgement, which upheld the validity of the stringent provisions of the 2002 law, will come as a relief for a number of senior engineers of Karnataka government and others including Minister Katta Subramanya Naidu, his sons and family members.

In some cases, the accused were acquitted under the penal provisions and the anti corruption law, while in some other cases, there was no valid sanction for prosecution.

In its judgement, the court said in the event the person named in the criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence is finally absolved by a court of competent jurisdiction owing to an order of discharge, acquittal or because of quashing of the criminal case (scheduled offence) against him/her, there can be no action for money laundering against such a person or person claiming through him in relation to the property linked to the stated scheduled offence.

