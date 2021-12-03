No acute shortage of essential fertilisers: Centre

The government has made sufficient supply to meet the requirement during the ongoing rabi season, Mandaviya said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 19:49 ist
Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid complaints from several states about the short supply of fertilisers, the Centre on Friday said there has been no acute shortage of essential fertilisers in the country during the ongoing Rabi season 2021-22.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said though some states highlighted shortfall of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers, particularly in few districts, the government has made sufficient supply to meet the requirement during the ongoing rabi (winter-sown) season.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday also met the Union fertiliser minister and requested him to increase the supply of the DAP. During the ongoing rabi season 2021-21 (October 1 to November 29), against the DAP requirement (pro-rata) of 34.65 lakh tonnes, the Department of Fertilisers has ensured availability of 36.60 lakh tonnes to the states, the government said.

Urea is provided to all the farmers across the country at a statutory notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is Rs 242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable) with effect from March 1, 2018.

