No alliance with BJP in future: SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar

  • Jun 13 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 20:00 ist
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday ruled out tying up with the BJP again, accusing the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh of "deceiving" backward sections of society.

The SBSP had contested the 2017 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, but later parted ways. Assembly polls in UP is slated for early next year.

Speaking to PTI, Rajbhar said, "In future there will be no alliance with the BJP.... We are not in touch with any leader of the BJP, and till now no BJP leader has contacted me."

He said the BJP might try to woo leaders of backward classes and dalits ahead of the Assembly polls, and cautioned them against the saffron party.

He also alleged the BJP passed over backward leaders and even deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was "ignored" in the Yodi Adityanath dispensation.

"The BJP has deceived the backward section, and in the coming elections the farewell of the government is certain," he said, terming the BJP "Bharatiya Jhooth Party".

In the 2017 Assembly elections, SBSP contested in eight seats and won four. Rajbhar was made a Cabinet minister, but he resigned later.

