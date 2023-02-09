'No case of money laundering': Delhi HC grants bail to NSE's ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to former NSE Managing Director Chitra Ramakrishna in a money laundering case, saying there is no evidence on record to prove corruption or abuse of position by her with regard to illegal tapping of phones of the staff.

A bench of Jasmeet Singh declared that prima facie no scheduled offences against the applicant are established, the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act cannot be attracted to the present case.

The court also pointed out the applicant is not a public servant within the meaning of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the NSE is not a public authority.

"The ED has also failed to show how the applicant has obtained for herself or for any other person any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage within the meaning of Section 13 of PC Act," the court said.

As per the documents, it is observed that NSE was recording conversations since 1997 through other vendors and the transactions with ISEC, the firm run by IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, a co-accused, occurred between 2009 to 2017. The applicant was DMD of NSE till 2010 and JMD till 2013 and MD till 2016.

"As call recording was done by NSE prior to ISEC's involvement, it is wrong to allege that the applicant conspired with ISEC to illegally tap and record calls. Thus, the ingredients of section 120B IPC are not made out in the present case," the bench said.

The court also pointed out pertinently, no victim has been identified by the ED who has suffered a wrongful loss on account of deception or cheating by the applicant.

Ramakrishna was arrested in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14, 2022, subsequent to CBI registering a regular case. She has already been granted bail in the CBI case by the trial court on December 21, 2022.

It was alleged approximately Rs 4.54 crores was paid by NSE to ISEC for the work between January 01, 2009 to February 13, 2017. The ISEC monitored and intercepted the calls of four MTNL PRI lines, each having capacity of 30 telephone connections used by the employees of NSE. It was also alleged that ISEC submitted the transcripts of conversations to top management of NSE during the period.