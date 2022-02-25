No cash in ATMs, no water in dispensers: Indian student in Ukraine

There is no cash in ATMs, no water in dispensers and no groceries, lamented Chaitali, a student who hails from Mumbai and is currently stranded in Ukraine as Russia invaded the eastern European country and cornered it from three sides.

“Things are pretty serious here,” said Chaitali, who studies veterinary medicine in the now war-hit nation.

“There is no cash in the ATMs…like it used to be during demonetisation (in India)…there is no water in water dispensers…people are hoarding groceries and food…there is a panicky situation,” she said.

Also read: Air India planning to operate two flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Chaitali pointed out that the public transport has collapsed and there are no taxis or buses. “Police are patrolling the area,” she said.

Chaitali narrated her woes, echoed by hundreds of other Indian students, when Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole spoke to her over a video call.

Chaitali said she and her friends were set to go to Kyiv and had a flight to New Delhi on February 27. “However, now flights have stopped…we are all stranded,” she said, adding that some students had a flight a day ago and when they reached the airport there were six explosions.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: