No CEO to go to jail for employee contracting COVID-19: MHA

Allaying apprehensions of the industry, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said the revised coronavirus guidelines have no provisions to take legal action or imprison the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a company or seal a factory in case an employee is found infected with the virus.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla shot off a letter to states in which he also said that no separate permission is required from authorities for industries already permitted to operate under the guidelines in areas falling outside containment zones.

His clarification came as "some apprehensions, based on the wrong interpretation of the guidelines, have been raised in the media and by some companies having manufacturing facilities".

The industry had raised concerns over reports that CEOs may land in jail while premises will be sealed for three months. There were also reports that in case of non-compliance of precautionary measures to be adopted in the workplace, the factory will be closed down for two days and will be allowed to function only after full compliance.

"I would like to clarify that there is no such clause in the consolidated revised guidelines and therefore there is no basis for such misplaced apprehensions," Bhalla said.

However, he reminded that COVID-19, being a highly infectious epidemic, it is important that all workplaces take measures to ensure social distancing and follow standard health protocols. Several measures like one hour gap between shifts and extensive sanitisation drives among other measures prescribed in the guidelines are to be followed.

Bhalla also said the consolidated revised guidelines do not curtail exemptions already provided earlier unless the exempted activity falls within a containment one. "Therefore, no separate or fresh permissions are required from authorities for industries already permitted to operate prior to April 15," he said.

Also, he added, "an industrial activity, allowed to operate prior to the lockdown needs no fresh statutory approval, once it has been included as a permitted activity under the consolidated revised guidelines and has complied with the SOP on social distancing."

Bhalla also asked states to ensure that the guidelines are not being misused to harass the management of any manufacturing or commercial establishments.