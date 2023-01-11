No change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between January 14 and 28

No change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 15:17 ist
Rashtrapati Bhavan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

There will be no change of guard ceremony between January 14 and 28 due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an official statement.

"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (ie January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

