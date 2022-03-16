No coal shortage in India, Pralhad Joshi tells Lok Sabha

Amid a number of letters written to PMO and warnings by the top mineral body about demand-supply mismatch, the Centre Wednesday said there is no shortage of coal in the country.

Due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal-based power plants and some interruption in the supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT as on October 8, 2021.

Subsequently, with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 26.5 MT as on March 9 this year with respect to the plants based on domestic coal. In addition, coal stock at Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) pithead as on March 13 is 47.95 MT and 4.49MT respectively.

This was stated by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

He said commercial Auction of coal on revenue share mechanism, allowing the sale of excess coal production and rolling auction are among other steps to enhance production and supply.

Joshi said Coal India Ltd has planned to supply 565 MT during 2022-2023 to the power sector to meet the requirements of domestic coal-based power generators. It has already additionally allocated 11.2 MT of coal from its high stock mines and railways are regularly being requested to give priority in the supply of rakes to the power generators. CIL has already started building stock at its railway sidings to facilitate adequate rake loading for the power sector.

The number of functioning coal mines in India in India is 442 at present.

Watch latest videos by DH here: