IT Rules: Kerala HC rules out action against NBA

No coercive steps against NBA members over non-compliance of new IT rules: Kerala HC tells Centre

NBA has contended that the new IT Rules give authorities 'excessive powers' to 'unreasonably and impermissibly restrict' the freedom of speech

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 13:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Centre not to take any coercive action against the members of News Broadcasters Association (NBA), which represents several news channels, over non-compliance of the new IT rules.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar also issued notice to the Centre and sought its stand on the plea by NBA which has contended that the new IT Rules give government authorities "excessive powers" to "unreasonably and impermissibly restrict" the freedom of speech and expression of the media.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who appeared for the NBA, said that under the new IT rules, a Joint Secretary would be heading the oversight mechanism which would supervise the self-regulatory body headed by a retired judge. Under the rules, media companies or their associations have to form self-regulatory bodies which would be headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Courts or an eminent person.

Singh contended that as a result a Joint Secretary would be supervising orders of a retired judge. In its petition, filed though advocate Nisha Bhambhani, the NBA has said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, are ultra vires to the Information Technology Act, 2000 apart from being violative of Article 14 (equality before law) and 19(1)(g) (right to freedom to practise any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade or business) of the Constitution.

It has challenged Part III (Code of Ethics and Procedure and Safeguards in relation to Digital Media) of the IT rules on the ground that they create an "oversight mechanism giving the executive unfettered, unbridled and excessive powers to regulate content of digital news media". "The grievance redressal mechanism created and the powers delegated have a 'chilling effect' on the content of the media.

The writ (petition) also states that the executive by creating such a structure, has made inroads into judicial power and vested itself with powers reserved exclusively for the judiciary and such exercise of power is without jurisdiction," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala High Court
IT rules
news media

Related videos

What's Brewing

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

 