No community included in SC list for three years: Govt

No community included in SC list for three years, says minister Virendra Kumar in Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:49 ist
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar. Credit: DH File Photo

A total of 1,258 castes or communities have so far been specified as scheduled castes, with no community included in the list in the past three years, the government said Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the benefits of reservations are available to members of all such castes that have been specified as Scheduled Castes in relation to a state or a Union Territory.

"No community has been included in the list of Scheduled Castes during the last three years. A total of 1,258 castes/communities have so far been specified as Scheduled Castes," Kumar said in a written reply.

Responding to another question, Kumar said so far, 5,414 valid applications have been received on the National Portal for Transgender Persons. Of these applications, 3,846 have been issued certificates of identity and identity cards. 

India News
Lok Sabha
Winter Session
Virendra Kumar

