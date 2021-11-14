'No complaint filed over impersonation of ex-CJI'

No complaint filed on behalf of Supreme Court over impersonation of ex-CJI Gogoi: Police

The Supreme Court authorities, for their part, declined to provide copy of the complaint citing exemption clauses of the Right to Information Act

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 14 2021, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 20:52 ist
Ranjan Gogoi. Credit: Reuters Photo

An RTI response from the Delhi police has revealed that no complaint was filed on behalf of the Supreme Court in a case of alleged impersonation of then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and hacking of the top court's EPBX system.

However, a similar query seeking details of complaints filed with the Supreme Court registry, on the contrary, stated a complaint was filed on February 11, 2019 with the police authorities in the matter.

But the Supreme Court authorities, for their part, declined to provide copy of the complaint citing exemption clauses of the Right to Information Act.

In February, 2019, news report emerged claiming somebody called up the then Karnataka High Court's acting Chief justice and the then Telangana High Court Chief Justice, impersonating himself as Justice Gogoi to influence them to make recommendations of some advocates as High Court judges.

A Thane-based advocate, Amritpal Singh Khalsa on September 23 filed an RTI application with the Delhi police seeking a copy of the complaint filed by the SC Registry in February, 2019 with the Tilak Nagar police station against the person impersonating as the then CJI.

The response by the police said, "as per record of the police station Tilak Nagar, no such complaint was received."

To the query, the Supreme Court authorities said, "a complaint was sent to the concerned police authorities on February 11, 2019. Further details/copy cannot be provided in view of Section 8(1)(g), Section 11(1), and Section 8(1)(j) of the Right to Information Act."

Supreme Court
Ranjan Gogoi
RTI Act
Delhi Police
India News

