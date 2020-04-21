No COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, 75 fresh cases reported

There were no COVID-19 related deaths in the national capital on Tuesday, even as 75 fresh cases were reported.

While the death toll remained at 47, the total number of cases has risen to 2,146.

On recovery, the medical bulletin said, 180 people were discharged during the day, taking the total to 611. At present, there are 1,498 cases.

Daily house to house surveillance and sanitization of area under is being done in 87 containment zones in the capital. Approximately a population of over 3.23 lakh is covered under various containment zones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced free COVID-19 testing for journalists in the capital following reports of media persons testing positive for the virus infection in Mumbai and Chennai.

He also said that 2,000 each food coupons will given to 70 MLAs and 10 MPs from the capital to ensure that even people with no ration card or any other identification cards to avail ration. At present, Delhi government is allowing people with no ration cards to take free ration during the period of COVID-19 if they have Aadhaar card.

The MPs and MLAs can distribute these coupons to needy people, he said.

Kits with essential items, including oil, sugar and spices, will also be distributed along with free ration from next month, he said.