No Covid-19 patient died in Goa due to oxygen shortage: Health Minister flip flops

Months after Health Minister Vishwajit Rane claimed that patients were dying at Goa's top hospital, the Goa Medical College, due to oxygen shortage, Rane told the state legislative assembly on Friday, that not a single person died at the apex health facility due to oxygen shortage.

"At no point in time, the oxygen supplies at GMC ran out of stock and thus, no death has been reported to have caused due to non-supply of Oxygen," Rane has said in his written reply, in response to a legislative assembly question by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Oxygen shortage had emerged as a cause for concern in Goa, especially in May, when cases during the second wave of the pandemic witnessed a peak.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

On May 11, Rane himself had addressed a press conference and claimed that 26 Covid patients had died within five hours on the same day due to shortage of oxygen.

Rane, at the time, had also urged the Bombay High Court to take over Covid management systems at the apex hospital and initiate an enquiry into the oxygen shortage. More than 90 persons have died in the state due to shortage of oxygen.

Check out latest videos from DH: