No crisis of essential commodities, no need to panic: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night assured the countrymen there will be no crisis of essential commodities during the 21-day lockdown that is beginning midnight.

In a series of tweets, Shah also asked people not to panic as the whole country would fight the coronavirus outbreak together.

"I assure all the countrymen that there will be no shortage of essential commodities in the country during the time of lockdown," he said.

Shah said the central government along with all the state governments is making adequate efforts to deal with the prevailing situation.

His tweets came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown as a concrete step to combat the pandemic which so far claimed 10 lives in India.