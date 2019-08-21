'No deadline for transition to electric mobility'

The Centre has not set any deadline for transition to electric vehicles, a government official said on Wednesday.

The comment assumes significance as government think-tank Niti Aayog in June had asked conventional two- and three-wheeler makers to suggest within two weeks concrete steps for the transition towards electric mobility keeping in mind 2025 deadline.

Replying to a question, a government official said, "There is no such deadline."

The Niti Aayog has suggested a transition to full electric vehicles (EVs) for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers with an engine capacity of less than 150cc by 2025.

Leading two- and three-wheeler makers had opposed the proposal, stating that the transition was totally uncalled for which would hurt the industry and trigger job loss. They had called for deliberations with all stakeholders before the adoption of EVs instead of the imposition of such green vehicles.

The auto sector is already facing a slowdown in sales in the past few months. Around two lakh jobs have been lost across automobile dealerships in the country in the last three months as vehicle retailers attempt to tide over the impact of the unprecedented sales slump, industry body FADA had earlier said.

Pressing for the adoption of cleaner vehicles, a government official had earlier said that India has already missed the electronics revolution and semi-conductor revolution, therefore it should not miss out on the electric mobility revolution.