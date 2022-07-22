No decision on uniform civil code as of now: Govt in LS

No decision taken as of now on implementing uniform civil code as matter is sub-judice: Govt in LS

The uniform civil code was one of the poll promises by the ruling BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 22:06 ist

No decision has been taken as of now on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country as the matter is sub-judice, the government told Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said there are some writ petitions pending in the Supreme Court regarding the uniform civil code issue.

"Since the matter is sub-judice, no decision on the implementation of the uniform civil code in the country has been taken as of now," he said.

The minister said legislative interventions ensure gender and religion-neutral uniform laws. Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

Personal laws, such as intestacy and succession; wills; joint family and partition; marriage and divorce, relate to Entry 5 of List-III-Concurrent List of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution.

"...hence, the states are also empowered to legislate upon them. The 21st Law Commission of India undertook examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper titled 'Reform of Family Law' on its website for wider discussions," he noted.

The uniform civil code was one of the poll promises by the ruling BJP during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
uniform civil code
Lok Sabha
Kiren Rijiju

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 