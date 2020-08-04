No entry for people with less than 95% oxygen saturation in gyms, yoga classes

No entry to gym if your oxygen saturation is below 95%

  • Aug 04 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 15:53 ist
As the coronavirus-induced lockdown is being eased in phases, the latest directives released by the Health Ministry has stated that people with less than 95 percent of oxygen saturation level will not be allowed in gymnasiums and yoga classes.

The directive, released on yesterday said that yoga and physical activity is important for health and wellbeing. Hence, gymnasiums and yoga classes can resume from August 5 provided all health procedures are followed. 

Gymnasiums and yoga schools have to provide oximeters in their facilities to measure the oxygen saturation level of all members before they start exercising. “Those having oxygen saturation below 95% should not be allowed to continue the exercise. Call central/state helpline/ambulance and refer such persons to the nearest health facility. Ensure availability of pulse oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members prior to the exercise,” the SOP stated.

The guidelines also asked yoga classes and gymnasiums to reschedule sessions of their members by calculating the maximum capacity per session based on redesigned spaces. The directive has also advised maximum usage of outdoor spaces.

“We have reduced admissions; instead of 30 members in a hall now we will only run a group session with 8-10 members; and outdoors we used to conduct classes with about 200 people, which will now be reduced to not more than 50 members,” Dr Ishwar Basavaraddi, director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in Delhi, told Hindustan Times.

The directive also stated that according to the CPWD guidelines, the temperature of all air-conditioning devices has to be maintained between 24-30 degree celsius and relative humidity should be within 40% to 70%. Cross ventilation and intake of fresh air must also be available. 

Social distancing of about 6 feet always needs to be maintained between instructors, members, placement of equipment and lockers. In lieu of masks, visors can be worn as masks might make it difficult to breathe during exercising.

Spas, saunas, steam baths and swimming pools will remain closed until further notice. People with comorbidities, pregnant women, children below 10 and people above 65 years have been advised not to use these facilities.

Gymnasiums and yoga centres in containment areas will remain closed, the directive said.

