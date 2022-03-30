No extra attempt for Civil Services aspirants affected by Covid-19: SC

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that allowing extra attempts to candidates, who could not attend the Civil Services (main) exam held in January this year due to Covid-19 pandemic, was not feasible and would raise similar demands for other tests.

“The matter has been considered and it has not been found feasible to change the existing provisions regarding number of attempts and age-limit in respect of CSE (civil services exam),” the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said in a written response.

The government also apprehended any relaxation to age-limit and number of permissible attempts due to the pandemic could lead to similar demands being made by the other categories of candidates.

This will also impinge on the chances of other candidates who are eligible as per existing provisions because it will increase the number of candidates competing with such candidates, it pointed out.

"It will also lead to similar demands by the candidates of other examinations conducted all over the country," it said.

The Union government said the Civil Services main (written) examination-2021, was successfully conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 24 centres between January 7, 2022 to January 16, 2022, throughout the country following due Covid-19 protocols, which did not mandate making any separate arrangement for Covid infected candidates.

The response from the DoPT came on a plea filed by Arjit Shukla and others. The petitioners could not appear in some of the main exam papers since they were contracted with Covid-19.

The DoPT said the matter of extra attempt has been adjudicated by the top court in the past against the plea of hardships faced by the aspirants due to Covid-19 pandemic, but the same was not granted.

The petitioners asked the top court to direct UPSC to provide them an extra attempt, since it granted similar options to candidates in other examinations.

The top court is likely to take up the matter on Thursday.

Check out the latest DH videos here: