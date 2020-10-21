No fare hike for festival special trains: Railways

The Indian Railways, which recently started more than 400 festival special trains, has clarified that it had not hiked fare for festival special trains.

Dismissing allegation about fare hike in festival special trains, the railways on Wednesday said that these were misleading stories.

“News regarding the hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading and erroneous," Railways said.

“As per rules, the fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like the festival season, the summer holiday season is different and higher than regular mail or express time-tabled trains."

The railways announced the operation of 416 festival special trains from October 20 till November 30 to meet the festival rush.

Apart from this, the railways will also be operating 682 special trains and 20 cloned trains.